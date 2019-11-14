Family of WSU student remembers him as a 'beautiful spark of light'

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a student who died at a Washington State University fraternity on Tuesday is speaking out.

Samuel Martinez, 19, passed away at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house early Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, the Martinez family released the following statement:



On Nov. 12, 2019, we lost our beautiful son and brother, Sam Martinez. We want you to know and remember some things about Sam--his amazing athleticism, the way his eyes crinkled when he smiled, his sharp mind, his sense of humor and his steadfast loyalty to his family and friends. Sam was a beautiful spark of light, a comet that came and went through our lives too quickly. We are overcome with grief. And we are so grateful for your prayers and well wishes through this unbearable loss. ‐‐Hector, Jolayne, Ariana Martinez and our extended families in the US and Mexico

Police said an initial investigation shows that alcohol may be involved. The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.