Family of Tyler Hilinski heads to Pullman for what would have been his senior game

PULLMAN, Wash. - The parents of Tyler Hilinski are heading to Pullman on Saturday to watch what would have been their son’s senior game.

Instead, as the Cougars take on Oregon State, the the university will be honoring Hilinski and a life gone too soon.

The Washington State University quarterback committed suicide in 2018. An analysis of his brain showed that he had CTE, a degenerative brain condition commonly found in ex-NFL players and is associated with repeated blows to the head.

Though the game won’t be easy for them to attend, Hilinski’s family says it’s the right decision.

Following his death, they created the foundation ‘Hilinski’s Hope,’ which has raised money to sponsor mental health training and awareness.

Kym Hilinski, Tyler’s mother, says she hopes to see 3’s in the air during the 3rd quarter in honor of her son’s jersey number.