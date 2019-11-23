Family of Tyler Hilinski heads to Pullman for what would have been his senior game
PULLMAN, Wash. - The parents of Tyler Hilinski are heading to Pullman on Saturday to watch what would have been their son’s senior game.
Instead, as the Cougars take on Oregon State, the the university will be honoring Hilinski and a life gone too soon.
The Washington State University quarterback committed suicide in 2018. An analysis of his brain showed that he had CTE, a degenerative brain condition commonly found in ex-NFL players and is associated with repeated blows to the head.
READ: Tyler Hilinski's legacy one year after his death
Though the game won’t be easy for them to attend, Hilinski’s family says it’s the right decision.
Following his death, they created the foundation ‘Hilinski’s Hope,’ which has raised money to sponsor mental health training and awareness.
Kym Hilinski, Tyler’s mother, says she hopes to see 3’s in the air during the 3rd quarter in honor of her son’s jersey number.
Tyler’s parents and family will be heading to Pullman for the game. Kym, Tyler’s mother, said it wasn’t an easy decision to come back, but it was the right one. Tonight, she hopes that in the 3rd quarter, they’ll see a bunch of 3’s in the air for him. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/uQpYl9mnk9— Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 23, 2019
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Family of Tyler Hilinski heads to Pullman for what would have been his senior game
- Driver loses control on slick road, rolls car near Colfax
- Driver extracted from car in rollover crash just south of Spokane Valley
- Dispute between City and shelter has homeless caught in the middle, left in the cold
- 'They've been waiting for this day for a very, very long time': Spokane couple adopts 3 boys
- Local veterinary clinic sees rise in animal injuries from essential oils