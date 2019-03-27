Family of slain Kittitas deputy thanks community for their support

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ryan Thompson was shot and killed late Tuesday night by a road rage suspect.

KITTITAS CO., Wash. - The family of the Kittitas County deputy killed in the line of duty thanked the community for their support in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

Deputy Ryan Thompson, 42, was shot and killed while responding to a driving complaint.

The shooter, 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the video, Thompson's family described him as a humble man who loved his community and was loved by many.

"Ryan would have been overwhelmed by the magnitude of the outpouring of your love. He would want us to all embrace life, smile more and love and support each other," said Aaron Thompson, Ryan's brother. "That's how Ryan lived every day."

