Family of murdered track star to file lawsuit against Univ. of Utah for 'failing to protect her'

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The family of a University of Utah student murdered on campus last fall will file a lawsuit against the university on Thursday.

Lauren McCluskey, a former Pullman High School student, ran track for the University of Utah. She was killed in October after an altercation with her boyfriend, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland.

Lauren's parents, Jill and Matt McCluskey, plan to announce their lawsuit a press conference Thursday. The McCluskey family said the university failed to protect their daughter. The family said Lauren called campus police more than 20 times asking for help before her murder.

According to local news station KSL, McCluskey had dated Rowland for about a month before the shooting. Her mother said he lied to McCluskey about his name, age and having a criminal history.

When a friend told Lauren about her boyfriend's criminal past, she ended the relationship. McCluskey also blocked Rowland and his friends' phone numbers and told police she was being harassd.

After the shooting, Salt Lake City police heard Rowland was near a local church. When confronted by officers, Rowland ran. Officers chased him until he forced his way into the church through the back door. He was found dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCluskey graduated from Pullman High School in 2015. She was described as an exceptional student and a standout on both the Pullman and Utah track and field teams. She competed in the heptathlon, high jump and at least 14 other events.

The press conference will be held in Salt Lake at 10 a.m. PST.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.