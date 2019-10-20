Family of missing Deer Park teen hold prayer vigil

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a Deer Park teen who went missing almost two weeks ago hosted a vigil on Saturday to pray for her safe return.

Sara McNease, 17, disappeared from the Spokane Community College campus Tuesday, October 8. Just that morning, McNease had spoken with her mom to let her know she made it safely to campus for her Running Start class.

That was the last her family heard from her.

Songs were sung and families and friends of McNease prayed Saturday night at the First Baptist Church in Deer Park for McNease's safe return home.

Since she disappeared, McNease's grandfather Wayde Clements said they've been putting up flyers everywhere.

"We have been going through all the surrounding towns, putting up flyers at rest stops and restaurants. Anywhere someone will see," Clements told Four News Now.

All they want her to do is pick up a phone.

"She knows numbers. All she has to do is call somebody and say, 'I'm safe', or if not, she needs to figure a way to find a phone. Because, everybody has a phone, just say, 'I need to borrow a phone.' Call and get help. That's it," Clements said.

The prayer vigil took place from 6-8 p.m. at 1205 E. Crawford Street, in Deer Park.

Anyone with information should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.