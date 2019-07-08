Families of men shot and killed by law enforcement demand answers at protest

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Exactly six months ago Sunday, Spokane Police shot and killed David Novak on his front lawn, only to recover a baseball bat at the scene and no gun. Determined to keep his memory alive, David's family marches in front of the Spokane County Courthouse on the seventh of every month, demanding the body camera footage from that night be released.

Their mission Sunday was no different -- but it did stand apart from the rest, as they were joined in solidarity by Justine Murray. Murray knows their pain all too well -- her son Ethan struggled with mental illness and was shot and killed by a Spokane Valley deputy near a homeless camp in Spokane Valley in May.

"Our children had a gun pointed at them and someone intentionally took their life and unfortunately, it was supposed to be someone that should've helped them, not hurt them," said Debbie Novak, David's mother.

Debbie and Justine are tied together by an unimaginable pain.

"I know now we'll be definitely connected and be able to call each other and when we just need that moment that no one else can understand, we'll have a place to share that," said Justine. "And that's so important."

The Novaks say they'll keep marching in David's memory until they get the answers they're searching for. When 4 News Now last checked in with Spokane Police, a spokeswoman for the department said the body camera footage would be released when the investigation into the shooting wraps up, but there's no clear timeline as to when that will be.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.