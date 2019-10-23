Families can soon get up to 18 weeks of Paid Family and Medical Leave

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Soon you won't have to choose between caring for your newborn or going back to work. In 2020, families in Washington will be able to take up to 18 weeks of paid leave.

Every family has a story. For the Rogers family, it's a story with both ups and downs.

"I was actually homeless with friends for a while, living with friends and family," said McKyndree Rogers.

28-year-old McKyndree Roberts has two kids – 7-year-old Josephine, and 10-year-old Atticus. However, being a brand-new mom at the time was the least of her worries.

"I didn't have any access to medical leave at all, and I was the only source of income for my family," Rogers said.

She's not alone. Currently, the state of Washington has no existing medical disability program in place.

"We're so focused on our careers and going back to work that we don't get to stay at home with our babes," said Rogers.

In just a few months that will change. Starting in 2020, families in Washington can take up to 18 weeks of Paid Family and Medical Leave.

It's not just new parents that will benefit from this change. Anyone with a family medical crisis can get paid time off.

"If my kids get sick or if I get sick, I won't have to worry about losing my income," Rogers said.

Families can still earn up to 90% of their typical pay through this program. The less you make, the more of your income you can get back. People can get minimum of $100 a week and up to a maximum of $1,000 a week.

You can apply for Paid Family & Medical Leave through the Employment Security Department. More information can be found here.