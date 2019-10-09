Fall-themed photo opportunities available for families at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Riverfront Park is offering a beautiful photo opportunity for families.
The nook overlooking the Spokane River, the Clocktower and the Pavilion has been dressed in autumn décor, making a picture-perfect backdrop for family photos.
The display will be up through the month of October.
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
No retrial for Pullman sergeant accused of sexual misconduct
Airway Heights Police Dept.
Next Story
Airway Heights police seek man who allegedly made purchases with stolen credit card
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- No retrial for Pullman sergeant accused of sexual misconduct
- Airway Heights police seek man who allegedly made purchases with stolen credit card
- 'Citizens for Liberty and Labor' PAC puts down $131K against Woodward campaign
- Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher charged with domestic assault
- Over 2,300 Inland Power customers without power in Stevens, Spokane counties
- Cold but calm weather expected following fall snowstorm