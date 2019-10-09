News

Fall-themed photo opportunities available for families at Riverfront Park

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 01:31 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Riverfront Park is offering a beautiful photo opportunity for families.

The nook overlooking the Spokane River, the Clocktower and the Pavilion has been dressed in autumn décor, making a picture-perfect backdrop for family photos.

The display will be up through the month of October.

