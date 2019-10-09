News

Fall snow storm puts thousands in the dark Wednesday morning

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 03:19 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:32 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - An October snowstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in the Spokane area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 

As of 8:45 a.m., Avista was reporting more than 16,700 customers were without power due to 919 outages. 

Earlier Wednesday, 30,000 customers in the dark, from Country Homes to Moran Prairie. 

Avsita said "Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage. We will provide more information as soon as assessments are complete."

Another 2,500 Inland Power & Light customers were also without power early Wednesday, in Spokane and Stevens counties. 

As of 8:00 a.m., Inland Power said the majority of outages are out of the TumTum substation. The estimated restoration time is 12:00 p.m. 

More than three inches of snow were recorded at the Spokane International Airport on Tuesday alone. That shattered the previous snowfall record for that day, according to the National Weather Service. The latest snowfall on October 8 was just a trace, back in 1981. 

