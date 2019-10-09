Fall snow storm puts thousands in the dark Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - An October snowstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in the Spokane area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m., Avista was reporting more than 16,700 customers were without power due to 919 outages.

Earlier Wednesday, 30,000 customers in the dark, from Country Homes to Moran Prairie.

RELATED: School closures and delays for Wednesday, October 9

RELATED: What happens now that the storm has passed?

There are currently 919 incidents (outages) impacting 16,760 customers. Line crews and assessment crews are out this morning fixing damage as quickly and safely as possible. To report lines down or trees into lines call us at 800-227-9187.



Photos: 24th and Freya. South Hill. pic.twitter.com/JnnMgvsTxa — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) October 9, 2019

Avsita said "Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage. We will provide more information as soon as assessments are complete."

We want you to stay safe. Stay away from downed power lines. Never attempt to remove limbs from downed or sagging power lines. Treat all power lines as if they are energized. — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) October 9, 2019

Another 2,500 Inland Power & Light customers were also without power early Wednesday, in Spokane and Stevens counties.

As of 8:00 a.m., Inland Power said the majority of outages are out of the TumTum substation. The estimated restoration time is 12:00 p.m.

More than three inches of snow were recorded at the Spokane International Airport on Tuesday alone. That shattered the previous snowfall record for that day, according to the National Weather Service. The latest snowfall on October 8 was just a trace, back in 1981.