Fall is here: Colder temps and scattered showers continue through the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Thursday!
Wednesday brought the last warm, sunny day of the week. Fall is here and it will sure feel like it over the next few days.
Expect mild temperatures and some scattered showers Thursday.
Friday will bring more rain showers and a possible Thundershower.
The weekend will be much colder with a chance of rain and mid-level snow. Sunday will be drier, but with breezy, cold conditions.
RELATED: Local mountains could see snow as early as this weekend
Previous Story
WATCH: Spokane Fire discusses keeping homeless community warm as cold weather moves in
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
- Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
- Columbia River closed to salmon and steelhead fishing
- Washington State Patrol buying hybrid SUVs
- Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban
- 3 arrested for driving hemp through Idaho given probation