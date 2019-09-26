Fall is here: Colder temps and scattered showers continue through the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Thursday!

Wednesday brought the last warm, sunny day of the week. Fall is here and it will sure feel like it over the next few days.

Expect mild temperatures and some scattered showers Thursday.

Friday will bring more rain showers and a possible Thundershower.

The weekend will be much colder with a chance of rain and mid-level snow. Sunday will be drier, but with breezy, cold conditions.

