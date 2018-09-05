Fairchild Air Force Base trains dogs for helicopter duty

In addition to learning the nomenclature of a UH-1N Huey, the MWD teams were subjected to stimuli commonly found in a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

In addition to learning the nomenclature of a UH-1N Huey, the MWD teams were subjected to stimuli commonly found in a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - The goggled trainees at Fairchild Air Force Base during the month of August were not your typical airmen learning the ropes of helicopter duty.

Fanni, Brenda and Lili are members of the Military Working Dog team and during August the 92nd Security Forces Squadron MWD section trained with the 36th Rescue Squadron. The 36th Rescue Squadron spent numerous hours throughout the month of August teaching 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers how to load and unload their dogs, how to safely fly with a canine and basic egress training in case of an emergency while flying in a huey. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

The 36th Rescue Squadron spent numerous hours throughout the month of August teaching 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers how to load and unload their dogs, how to safely fly with a canine and basic egress training in case of an emergency while flying in a huey. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

The goal was for the squadron to become familiar with the UH-1N Huey in preparation for deployment missions.

“The huey training provides the baseline needed for MWD team tasks and future deployments requiring huey knowledge and experience,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Tabita, 92nd SFS MWD handler. “The experience gained from this type of training is incredibly valuable for all MWD teams.” Staff Sgt. Jimmy Wilson, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, runs through a detection exercise with MWD Fanni July, 31, 2018, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

Staff Sgt. Jimmy Wilson, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, runs through a detection exercise with MWD Fanni July, 31, 2018, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

One of the first things the dogs and their handlers had to learn was how to board the helicopter and how to unload.

“Training with MWDs is not a normal event for us and flying with them was only part of the puzzle,” said Capt. Kevin Quale, 36th RQS chief of safety. “Planning was essential for the safety of the dogs and crew.” Staff Sgt. Daniel Tabita and Staff Sgt. Kyle Wentz, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers, and MWD Brenda prepare to fly during huey training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

Staff Sgt. Daniel Tabita and Staff Sgt. Kyle Wentz, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers, and MWD Brenda prepare to fly during huey training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

Before the helicopter even left the ground, the handlers and dogs learned the simple task of sitting in the aircraft and being prepared for when the engine starts to roar, the blades begin to spin and the smell of exhaust fills the air.

“When the engines start up, the handlers’ attention should be on their dogs, detecting any behavioral changes,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Benfer, 92nd SFS MWD kennel master. “Some dogs will be comfortable while others might be timid, it is up to the handler to read and understand how their dog is reacting.” Military Working Dog Fanni patiently sits waiting for her handler during training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

Military Working Dog Fanni patiently sits waiting for her handler during training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

The dogs were fitted with goggles and special ear muffs. The training aims to get the dogs comfortable with flying so that when they are deployed they are able to accomplish their mission.

“The mission downrange can take numerous forms: clearing roadways, escorting distinguished visitors or even locating missing persons,” Benfer said. “The first time a MWD team flies together shouldn’t be in a deployed location. By being proactive, we are able to safely prevent injury to aircrew, handlers and the dogs.”