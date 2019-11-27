Extreme winds and cold temps touching down tomorrow

News

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's going to be a windy Thanksgiving Eve.

Sandpoint and Coeur d'Alene will see the highest winds with gusts up to 56 mph, with their wind advisory being upgraded to a High Wind Warning by the National Weather Service.

We have the potential for downed trees and power outages. Make sure to download the 4 News Now Weather App for all the latest updates.

