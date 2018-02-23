Extreme Team wraps up renovation at Project ID
SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been a long four days of work at Project ID in Spokane Valley.
Mark Peterson and the KXLY4 Extreme Team have been renovating the non-profit's new building as their next project, hoping to give the organization a better space for helping those with mental disabilities.
