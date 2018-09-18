Extreme Team Project Update: The Green Bluff Grange

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - Mark Peterson and the KXLY Extreme Team are hard at work on their most recent project.

This fall, the team is working to repair and update the Green Bluff Grange.

For those that don't know, a grange is a country house where community members can get together for dances, meetings, or other events.

The Green Bluff Grange has some rich history in it's boards so the Extreme is happy to help make this renovation a reality.