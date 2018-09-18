News

Extreme Team Project Update: The Green Bluff Grange

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 06:58 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 06:58 PM PDT

Extreme Team Project Update: The Green Bluff Grange

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - Mark Peterson and the KXLY Extreme Team are hard at work on their most recent project.

This fall, the team is working to repair and update the Green Bluff Grange.

For those that don't know, a grange is a country house where community members can get together for dances, meetings, or other events.

The Green Bluff Grange has some rich history in it's boards so the Extreme is happy to help make this renovation a reality.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS