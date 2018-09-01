Extra DUI patrols over Labor Day weekend

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO - Drive hammered, get nailed - it's a catchy slogan meant to save lives, but not every driver takes it seriously.

Idaho State Police call the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the "Deadliest Days of Summer." 93 people have died on Idaho roads since May 28. Some of those crashes have been alcohol and drug related. 192 drunk drivers from five North Idaho counties have also been arrested in that time frame.

"Sometimes you get five or six DUI arrests on a Wednesday night, in the middle of the week..." said District 1 Trooper Trevor Freese. He's always looking for the tell tale signs.

"Aggressive driving, failing to maintain your lane, making wide turns, failing to use your turn signal," Freese said. "Being a sober person speaking with a drunk person - it's very apparent they've had alcohol..."

This Labor Day weekend ISP will be adding more DUI patrols all over the state. A judge will also be on call to issue warrants for a blood draw if drivers refuse a breathalyzer test. Several District 1 troopers will also be in St. Maries, where beer drinkers are celebrating Paul Bunyan Days.

"The smartest thing you can do is call for an Uber, call for a sober driver to come pick you up," Freese said. "In the long run that's going to be much cheaper than spending time in court for a DUI, bailing yourself out fo jail."

ISP is asking for the public's help in keeping roads safe. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you can dial *477 (ISP) to report them.