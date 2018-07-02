Explosive device damages restroom toilet, leads to citation

Copyright 2017 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man was cited for malicious injury to property for using a homemade explosive device to damage a toilet inside a restroom.

An investigation into the incident led deputies from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office to 22 year old Luke E. Rauch.

Sunday morning, deputies were sent to investigate a report of vandalism at a restroom at the wildlife refuge on Tammany Creek Rd.

Deputies found that a homemade explosive device was used to damage the toilet inside the restroom. The device was believed to be made from fireworks.