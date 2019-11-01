Explore ways to improve your home and not break the budget at the Home Idea Show

The Home Idea Show is once again returning to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center for a weekend of all things improvement, customization and D-I-Y for your space.

The annual event has something for everyone and every budget. Whether, you've just moved into a new home and are looking to keep upgrade costs low, have lived in the same home for 30 years and want to customize a few things to meet your needs, or want to sell your home and make some changes to entice buyers -- the Home Idea Show has something for you! '

Organizers said they strive to keep exhibitors local and affordable for attendees.

Hundreds of exhibitors will fill the Spokane County Fairgrounds with information, products and demonstrations on everything from painting to renovating space in your home. Interactive seminars are also scheduled for those looking to see some ideas come to life.

Home improvements can be stressful, but attending the Home Idea Show doesn't have to be.

Organizers have joined forces with Northwest Taste to include food demonstrations, music and wine and spirits samplings so those attending can make a date night out of it!

You can find out more about the Home Idea Show by clicking here.

The Home Idea Show starts Friday, November 1 and goes from noon through 8 p.m. Saturday, you can visit from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the Home Idea Show will go from 10 a.m. though 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10. Seniors and military can attend for $8. Children under 12 get in free.