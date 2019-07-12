Excavator on truck bed strikes Evergreen Rd. overpass
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Evergreen overpass along I-90 in Spokane Valley was struck Thursday, resulting in damage to the bridge.
The Washington Department of Transportation said the strike was from an excavator on the bed of a truck and happened as the truck was traveling westbound on the highway. The bridge has a minimum of 16’8”.
We have had another bridge strike. This happened yesterday at the Evergreen overpass crossing in Spokane Valley heading WB on I-90. The bridge has a minimum of 16ft 8in. There was damage reported as you can see in the pictures from the strike. pic.twitter.com/xeBrtwkfc3— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 12, 2019
WSDOT said crews assessed the damage Thursday and found strands to be intact. With that, they believe the damage to be just minor concrete damage.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane's historic Garland Theater up for sale
- SCRAPS reaches full capacity, reduces adoption fees through the weekend
- Missing 13-year-old boy found safe at north Spokane Walmart
- District court judge sides with Spokane Tribe in casino lawsuits
- Local businesses show support for teen facing neurological disorder
- Local organizations to protest migrant detention camps Friday night