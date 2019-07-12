Excavator on truck bed strikes Evergreen Rd. overpass WSDOT East An excavator on a truck bed struck the Evergreen overpass over I-90 Thursday. [ + - ] An excavator on a truck bed struck the Evergreen overpass over I-90 Thursday. [ + - ] WSDOT East An excavator on a truck bed struck the Evergreen overpass over I-90 Thursday. [ + - ] An excavator on a truck bed struck the Evergreen overpass over I-90 Thursday. [ + - ]

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Evergreen overpass along I-90 in Spokane Valley was struck Thursday, resulting in damage to the bridge.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the strike was from an excavator on the bed of a truck and happened as the truck was traveling westbound on the highway. The bridge has a minimum of 16’8”.

We have had another bridge strike. This happened yesterday at the Evergreen overpass crossing in Spokane Valley heading WB on I-90. The bridge has a minimum of 16ft 8in. There was damage reported as you can see in the pictures from the strike. pic.twitter.com/xeBrtwkfc3 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 12, 2019

WSDOT said crews assessed the damage Thursday and found strands to be intact. With that, they believe the damage to be just minor concrete damage.



