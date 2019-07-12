News

Excavator on truck bed strikes Evergreen Rd. overpass

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 08:15 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 08:15 AM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Evergreen overpass along I-90 in Spokane Valley was struck Thursday, resulting in damage to the bridge. 

The Washington Department of Transportation said the strike was from an excavator on the bed of a truck and happened as the truck was traveling westbound on the highway. The bridge has a minimum of 16’8”. 

WSDOT said crews assessed the damage Thursday and found strands to be intact. With that, they believe the damage to be just minor concrete damage. 
 

