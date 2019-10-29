EWU temporarily lifts immunization policy due to vaccine shortages

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Eastern Washington University is temporarily rolling back its Student Immunization policy due to vaccine shortages and long wait times.

In February, EWU's Board of Trustees passed the policy, which required students to provide proof of MMR immunization. The University's Health, Wellness and Prevention Services team worked with MultiCare to help students submit their paperwork and get vaccinated.

However, their system has bogged down services at the MultiCare clinic in Cheney.

"The volume of students seeking MMR vaccinations and titer tests at the MultiCare clinic in Cheney has resulted in a shortage of vaccinations and an extended wait time for appointments," said EWU President Mary Cullinan in an announcement. "In order to provide additional time for students to locate their existing MMR documentation or schedule appointments for titer tests or MMR inoculations, I am temporarily suspending enforcement of the Student Immunization policy."

This suspension will lift student registration holds for failing to provide proof of immunization.

Despite this, if an outbreak ever occurs, the Spokane Regional Health District has the authority to place the campus on exclusionary status, restricting students without immunization proof from attending school.

