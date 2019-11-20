EWU hopes to avoid another protest as anti-abortion advocates arrive on campus

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University students are being asked to avoid conservative anti-abortion protesters who made their way to campus on Wednesday.

Some students are currently in a building talking, as the school is attempting to avoid another large-scale protest like what occurred earlier in November.

RELATED: Protest erupts at Eastern Washington University

There are no protests reported yet.

This is a developing story.