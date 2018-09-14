EWU honored for diversity

Cheney - Eastern Washington University is a recipient of the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, a national honor recognizing colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. The recognition comes from "INSIGHT Into Diversity" magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award, EWU will be featured with 95 other higher education institutions in the November 2018 issue of "INSIGHT Into Diversity" magazine.

“I am thrilled that Eastern is receiving recognition for our commitment to inclusive excellence,” said Shari Clarke, PhD, vice president for Diversity and Inclusion at EWU.

“The HEED award is affirmation of a broad range of accomplishments and innovative diversity initiatives at Eastern.”

Clarke noted the application process was extremely thorough, and INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected Eastern because it has diversity and inclusion woven into the campus fabric on a daily basis. Clarke noted the university’s Pride Center, the Multicultural Center and the many workshops and events like Dialogues on Diversity as examples of how Eastern is committed to inclusion efforts year around.

This is the first year Eastern has been recognized for this achievement.