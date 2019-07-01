Everything you need to know about fireworks safety for the Fourth of July

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Independence Day is right around the corner, and with that also comes the yearly reminder to be responsible with fireworks.

For the majority of Spokane County, buying, selling and using fireworks is strictly prohibited. In Airway Heights, Deer Park, and Medical Lake, sale and discharge of fireworks is not allowed outside of the Fourth of July sales, period.

In Airway Heights, sales are allowed from July 2 to July 4, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Usage is only allowed on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

In Deer Park, sales are allowed on June 28 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 29–July 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and July 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Usage is allowed from July 1 through July 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In Medical Lake, sales are allowed from July 1–July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and July 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Usage is allowed on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Washington State, both a state license and local permit are required to buy, sell and use fireworks. A handful of counties, including Lincoln, Pend Oreille and most of Stevens County follow these guidelines.

For a comprehensive list of fireworks sales and usage across Washington's counties, click here.

As for Idaho, the rules are only slightly more lenient. Generally, the state subscribes to a “safe and sane” fireworks policy, strictly prohibiting "aerial fireworks" — ones that leave the ground or shoot sparks more than 15 feet in diameter. This means fireworks like sparklers, snakes, fountains, smoke devices and spinners are fair game. Just be responsible and fire them away from buildings and vegetation.

All fireworks usage is forbidden on federal land and the Boise Foothills. In Coeur d'Alene, fireworks cannot be used on city-owned property, even “safe and sane” ones.

A list of specific Idaho city ordinances can be found on their respective websites, which can be found here.

The Bureau of Land Management urges people to be extra vigilant, as the Tubbs Hill, Rapid Creek and Henry's Creek fires were all started by fireworks. Misuse can cause thousands of dollars in damages, and you may be stuck footing the bill for it.

Even so, enjoy the fireworks shows put on by licensed professionals. Most importantly of all, have a fun and safe Fourth of July weekend!

