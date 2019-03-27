Every dollar spent at Jersey Mike's today will be donated to Providence Health Day of Giving Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday, March 27 is the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike's Subs.

That means 100 percent of the money spent at both Spokane locations today will be given to Providence Health Care Foundation.

Every year, Jersey Mike's picks a different community cause to support with this event. This year, it's the 'Reach Out and Read' program at Providence pediatric clinics, which provides books to children receiving medical care. The goal of the program is to support childhood literacy.

On the Day of Giving, it's not just 100 percent of proceeds, but 100 percent of Jersey Mike's sales that are donated. So if you buy a sandwich, drink, or anything else today, you can know all of the money you're spending is going to help a good cause.

Across the country, more than 1,500 Jersey Mike's locations participate each year, bringing in more than $6 million for various charities.

There are two Spokane locations; one near the Northtown mall (4805 N Division St) and one on the South Hill (4919 S Regal St).

