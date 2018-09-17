Ever live in Browne's Addition? The museum wants to talk to you.

The historic preservation office at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture wants to talk to you about Browne's Addition, especially if you ever lived there - or know any good stories about the neighborhood. The museum is working to create a local historic district, and as part of the process, they're collecting personal stories and historic material that tells the story of the neighborhood over the past 130 years.

They're urging all residents to bring your favorite Brown's Addition photos, documents, and objects that tell the story of your connection to the neighborhood. The staff at the museum will take a high-resolution photograph or scan of your object for their records and preservation. This is a limit of five items, and items cannot be larger than 12 inches by 12 inches.

If you don't have any objects but still want to be part of the project, you can schedule an appointment to record an oral history and share your memories of Browne's Addition.

All materials gathered for the program will become part of the historic archives at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and could be used to promote the Browne's Addition nomination as a Spokane Register Historic District.

The museum will be celebrating Browne's Addition at the Research Archives on October 13th at the MAC's Joel E. Ferris Research Archives from 10a-3p.