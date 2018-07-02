Evacuation notice issued for fire burning near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued a level one evacuation notice for a fire burning southwest of Quincy in the Ancient Lakes area.
As of early Monday morning, the fire had burned 500 acres and was being fed by high winds.
GCSO says the fire is burning near Road R access, off of Road 3 Northwest, and is moving south.
A level one evacuation notice means there is no immediate danger to homes or businesses, but the fire may be heading toward the area under notice.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Convicted felon arrested after hours-long standoff in Spokane
- Post Falls woman dies in Keys snorkeling accident
- Watch Hoopfest dunk competition live on Facebook
- Freeman survivors form Hoopfest team
- One woman hospitalized, dog killed in Spokane Valley fire
- Hoopfest-like competition could soon be coming to China