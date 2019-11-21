Euclid Ave reopening, three-year Wellesley closure begins Thursday afternoon

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A stretch of Wellesley will close for 3 years to make room for North Spokane Corridor.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's finally happening, folks!

Euclid Avenue will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, making way for a new road closure nearby.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Wellesley Avenue will close for three years starting Thursday afternoon.

IT'S HAPPENING! Just got word from our contractor that Euclid will be reopening around 11am today. Once it reopens and detour signs have been placed, Wellesley Avenue will CLOSE later today for 3 years. Expect this before the evening commute & plan ahead. https://t.co/r9z1TPdiQt pic.twitter.com/1XKoloqOgT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 21, 2019

The closure was supposed to begin Wednesday, but unfavorable weather meant crews were unable to reopen Euclid, which will be used as a Wellesley workaround for the next few years.

Wellesley is closing between Freya and Market to make room for the North Spokane Corridor. The project is part of the second BNSF Realignment project, which includes the relocation of the tracks from Rowan to Cleveland Avenues in order to make way for the future NSC mainline alignment. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

When fully complete, the freeway will be a 60-mile per hour, 10.5-mile long north/south road connecting to I-90 on the south end (just west of the existing Thor/Freya Interchange) and US 2 (at Farwell Road) and US 395 (at Wandermere) on the north end.

Interchanges along the corridor will be located at Trent Avenue (SR 290), Wellesley Avenue, Francis/Freya Street, Parksmith Drive, US 2 and US 395 at Wandermere.

Work on the North South Corridor has been ongoing since 2001 and will cost approximately $879 million.

The goal is to decrease travel time, fuel usage and congestion, while improving safety on local arterials.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, travel time between Wandermere and I-90 will be shortened by about 12 minutes and the north/south freeway will lead to fewer trucks on arterials.

