Esmeralda golf course prepares to open with warm weather

By:
  • Emily Oliver

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 10:50 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 10:50 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the recent shift to warm weather, Esmeralda golf course is preparing to open the front nine on Thursday, March 28.

The course, located at 3933 E. Courtland Ave., in Spokane, offers spacious airways lined with over 2,000 trees, and is open to all skill levels. GolfBoards, the newest version of golf carts, will also be available for use.        

The driving range opened Wednesday, March 27, and the back nine will be ready for play within the week. 
Prices begin with a nine-hole rate of 27 dollars. 

