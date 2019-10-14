Enjoy Indigenous Peoples Day with a potluck and powwow

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and you can enjoy it with friends at family at a potluck and powwow in Spokane.

Indigenous Peoples Day Community Gathering Potluck & Powwow runs Monday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and aims to bring back the traditional old-style gathering that characterized these festive events.

The potluck begins at 5 p.m., and the powwow kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and goes the rest of the night.

Event goers are encouraged to bring their family, as well as their ‘drums, mocs & outfits!'

The event is being held at the Warehouse Athletic Facility at 800 N. Hamilton Street.

You can find more information on the event page on Facebook.