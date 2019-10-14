Enjoy Indigenous Peoples Day with a potluck and powwow
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and you can enjoy it with friends at family at a potluck and powwow in Spokane.
Indigenous Peoples Day Community Gathering Potluck & Powwow runs Monday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and aims to bring back the traditional old-style gathering that characterized these festive events.
The potluck begins at 5 p.m., and the powwow kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and goes the rest of the night.
Event goers are encouraged to bring their family, as well as their ‘drums, mocs & outfits!'
The event is being held at the Warehouse Athletic Facility at 800 N. Hamilton Street.
You can find more information on the event page on Facebook.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Gonzaga Law School opens immigration clinic with Catholic Charities
- Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office need help searching for missing 11-year-old
- Hundreds of SPS students out of class due to vaccine paperwork; 23 citing personal MMR exemptions
- Enjoy Indigenous Peoples Day with a potluck and powwow
- #happylife: stay forever young with these skincare tips
- Fugitive arrested by police after posting selfies outside of Spokane County Jail