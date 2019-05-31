Empty boat found floating near Chief Joseph Dam, 81-year-old man missing

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Authorities are searching for Charles Baker after his boat was found floating, unoccupied in the Columbia River.

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. - Authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man after his boat was found unoccupied floating on the Columbia River.

On Wednesday, a 14-foot, green Alumacraft boat owned by Charles Baker was seen drifiting five miles above Chief Joseph Dam. A 1990 blue Dodge pickup and boat trailer, also owned by Baker, was found at the Army Corp of Engineers boat launch near the damn.

Crews from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Okanogan County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Army Corps of Engineers and Colville Tribal Police searched the river for Baker, but did not find him.

Baker was last seen on May 27. DCSO is requesting information from anyone who saw Baker launching or operating his boat on the river on the 27th.

No foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 509-884-0941 or 509-884-1535.

