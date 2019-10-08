Employers recruiting for over 500 positions at Post Falls job fair
POST FALLS, Idaho - Are you looking for a job?
Sixty employers from north Idaho and Spokane will attend a fall hiring event on Wednesday in Post Falls. The event is hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor.
Employers will be recruiting for more than 500 immediate openings with full-time, part-time and seasonal work across multiple industries.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Real Life Ministries (1866 N Cecil Road in Post Falls). The event is free to attend.
Those seeking positions are encouraged to bring a resume, dress to meet potential employers and be prepared to speak directly with company recruiters and HR personnel.
Find more information here.
