Employers recruiting for over 500 positions at Post Falls job fair

POST FALLS, Idaho - Are you looking for a job?

Sixty employers from north Idaho and Spokane will attend a fall hiring event on Wednesday in Post Falls. The event is hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor.

Employers will be recruiting for more than 500 immediate openings with full-time, part-time and seasonal work across multiple industries.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Real Life Ministries (1866 N Cecil Road in Post Falls). The event is free to attend.

Those seeking positions are encouraged to bring a resume, dress to meet potential employers and be prepared to speak directly with company recruiters and HR personnel.

Find more information here.

