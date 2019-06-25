Elderly Ferry County woman found dead near her home

FERRY CO., Wash. - The search for an elderly Ferry County woman has come to a sad end.

80-year-old Elaine E. Kinsey, who was last seen on June 2, was found dead near her home in Orient, Washington on Monday.

According to authorities, Kinsey was diabetic and in the early stages of dementia.

