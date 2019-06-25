News

Elderly Ferry County woman found dead near her home

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 06:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:16 PM PDT

FERRY CO., Wash. - The search for an elderly Ferry County woman has come to a sad end.

80-year-old Elaine E. Kinsey, who was last seen on June 2, was found dead near her home in Orient, Washington on Monday.

According to authorities, Kinsey was diabetic and in the early stages of dementia.

