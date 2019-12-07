News

Eclipse Power Yoga offering free Tuesday classes at the Pavilion

By:

Posted: Dec 07, 2019 01:55 PM PST

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:55 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Get your yoga fix for free every Tuesday at the Pavilion. 

Eclipse Power Yoga will host its power vinyasa class from 5:15-6:15 p.m. every Tuesday through December 17. 

Classes will be held in the Pavilion Sky Room.

According to the event's Facebook page, classes will feature fun playlists that will gaurantee to leave you detoxed and energized. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS