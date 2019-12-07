Eclipse Power Yoga offering free Tuesday classes at the Pavilion
SPOKANE, Wash. - Get your yoga fix for free every Tuesday at the Pavilion.
Eclipse Power Yoga will host its power vinyasa class from 5:15-6:15 p.m. every Tuesday through December 17.
Classes will be held in the Pavilion Sky Room.
According to the event's Facebook page, classes will feature fun playlists that will gaurantee to leave you detoxed and energized.
