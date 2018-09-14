Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Dept. of Transportation, eastbound I-90 is down to one lane at milepost 280, that's near the Maple St exit.
It appears part of a trailer truck has rolled over, blocking several lanes. The crash happened around 8:43 a.m. WSDOT says the road will be blocked until further notice.
The Maple St. exit is also blocked for a separate collision that happened near Maple & 5th. Read more about that situation here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover
- Man leads trooper on 115 mph chase, crashes near Maple & 5th
- Woman dies in early morning apartment fire in Hillyard
- Missing autistic teenager from Spokane Valley found
- 55 veterans laid to rest at ceremony for 'forgotten heroes'
- Animal rescuers urge you to adopt, not shop