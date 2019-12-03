Multiple crashes, fuel spill causing backups along I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville

WSP

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One lane of eastbound I-90 is open between Moses Lake and Ritzville following multiple crashes in the area Tuesday morning. All other lanes remain blocked.

A semi rolled over just before 4:00 a.m. No one was hurt in that incident.

Shortly after, Washington State Patrol reported several other commercial vehicle collisions in the area and at lease one of them was leaking fuel.

WSP estimated 150 gallons spilled. Troopers responded to the scene and notified the Department of Ecology.

Icy road conditions contributed to the crashes, according to WSP.

There is a detour around the I-90 closure at Exit 188, using Road U SE.

There is no estimated time for fully reopening the highway.