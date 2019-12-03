News

Multiple crashes, fuel spill causing backups along I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville

By:

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 04:57 AM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:30 AM PST

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One lane of eastbound I-90 is open between Moses Lake and Ritzville following multiple crashes in the area Tuesday morning. All other lanes remain blocked. 

A semi rolled over just before 4:00 a.m. No one was hurt in that incident. 

Shortly after, Washington State Patrol reported several other commercial vehicle collisions in the area and at lease one of them was leaking fuel. 

WSP estimated 150 gallons spilled. Troopers responded to the scene and notified the Department of Ecology. 

Icy road conditions contributed to the crashes, according to WSP. 

There is a detour around the I-90 closure at Exit 188, using Road U SE.

There is no estimated time for fully reopening the highway. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS