East Valley School District asks voters to approve $13M levy
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Valley School District is asking voters to consider a two-year $13,064,000 capital levy on the November ballot.
According to EVSD, the funds would go towards safety, security and building improvements in all of the East Valley Schools, along with the high school/middle school field relocation.
Safety and security items include: interior deadbolts; single points of entry, security cameras, a notification system, and emergency/lockdown buttons.
The levy will also provide building improvements including repairing HVAC systems and gym dividers in the elementary schools.
This two-year levy would be collected in 2019 ($6,997,000) and 2020 ($6,067,000).
Election Day is November 6.
