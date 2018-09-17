News

East Valley School District asks voters to approve $13M levy

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 10:47 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 10:49 AM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Valley School District is asking voters to consider a two-year $13,064,000 capital levy on the November ballot.

According to EVSD, the funds would go towards safety, security and building improvements in all of the East Valley Schools, along with the high school/middle school field relocation.

Safety and security items include:  interior deadbolts; single points of entry, security cameras, a notification system, and emergency/lockdown buttons.

The levy will also provide building improvements including repairing HVAC systems and gym dividers in the elementary schools.

This two-year levy would be collected in 2019 ($6,997,000) and 2020 ($6,067,000).

Election Day is November 6. 


 

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS