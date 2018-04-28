Domestic violence shooting suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested early Saturday morning by Spokane Police after a domestic violence shooting incident in north Spokane.

45-year-old Kevin O'Quinn was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Nebraska Saturday morning around 6:40 after a caller reported seeing a man assault a woman during an argument. The caller than reported the man ran after the vehicle the woman was leaving in and fired several shots at the vehicle.

Responding officers arrived in the area and located a O'Quinn who matched the suspect's description near the 1000 block of E. Rowan. O'Quinn refused to comply with officer commands and SWAT officers responded to assist. A distraction device which causes a loud noise was used and O'Quinn was taken into custody uninjured.

Investigators are still searching for the female victim but do not believe her to be seriously injured from information obtained at this point.

If anyone has further information or witnessed the assault and has not spoken to police, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.