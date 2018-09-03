Early morning crash in south Spokane County leaves one dead

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday around 2:20 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a single vehicle crash in the 35700 block of S. Wells Rd.

The caller stated it appeared the van hit a power pole, rolled, and that the driver had been ejected.

The driver did not have a pulse and CPR was provided until Spokane County Fire and medical personnel arrived. Due to the extent and severity of the injuries sustained, the driver was pronounced deceased to the scene.

Deputies arrived and closed Wells Rd. due to the downed power lines and requested Traffic Unit Investigators respond to conduct an investigation.

S.C.O.P.E. SIRT Team Volunteers were also requested to assist with traffic control while Inland Power made repairs. The investigation was conducted at the same time which allowed Deputies to be available for calls for service.

Traffic Unit Investigators stated the van was traveling south on Wells Rd. when the driver lost control in a curve. The van crossed the centerline, left the roadway and rolled, ejecting the driver. Speed, intoxication and lack of the use of a seatbelt are all believed to be factors in this fatal crash.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent along with the cause and manner of death at a later date, when appropriate.