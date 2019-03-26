Duluth Trading Co. opening storefront in Spokane Valley

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Duluth Trading Company is opening a brand new store in Spokane Valley in April.

The new location will be the company's 50th store nationwide.

Duluth Trading Co. offers men's and women's casual wear, workwear, apothecary and accessories.

The grand opening is set for April 11. The day kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with a flannel cutting and continues with professional lumberjack shows at 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The new store will be located at 16314 E. Indiana Ave.

