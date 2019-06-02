DUI crash on Hwy 95 in CDA will impact traffic for weeks

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the report of a DUI crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and Kathleen Ave.

An impaired driver struck one of the traffic light poles, causing significant damage to the traffic light.

The Idaho Transportation Department was called to the scene and is working to repair the damage, which will take several weeks.

During this time, vehicle traffic on Kathleen Ave. will not be able to cross Highway 95.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department want everyone to be prepared to use an alternate route if you are driving east or west on Kathleen Ave.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked on felony DUI charges.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.