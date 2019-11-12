Dry spell comes to and end: Mid-day rain expected today
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you need to run any errands or walk any dogs, you'll want to get those things done early today.
We'll see scattered showers throughout the late morning, rain showers are expected by noon. Things should dry out for your drive home tonight.
While you may not be excited about the rainy day, it means good news for the mountains. Higher elevations could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow Tuesday.
It will be cloudy and dry Wednesday with more rain showers and mountain snow expected through the weekend.
