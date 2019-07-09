Driver seriously injured when truck crashes into deer

TWISP, Washington - Early Tuesday morning a truck collided with a deer on State Route 153, five miles southeast of Twisp in Okanogan County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Anderson said the driver of the truck was seriously injured in the crash. He or she was taken by life flight to Central Washington Hospital in Wentachee.

The driver's name and age have not been released.

Trooper Anderson said the crash should be a reminder to everyone to scan for deer and other wildlife while driving.

