Driver loses control on slick road, rolls car near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a crash near Colfax where they say slick roads caused a driver to lose control and roll into an embankment.
Deputies say the driver, Madison Tufts, was heading westbound on Colfax Airport Road when she lost control of the car on a curve and slid off the road.
From there, the car hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof.
Firefighters with the Colfax Fire Department helped remove both Tufts and a passenger from the car, and they were taken to Whitman County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
