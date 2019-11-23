News

Driver loses control on slick road, rolls car near Colfax

By:

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 11:43 AM PST

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:45 AM PST

COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a crash near Colfax where they say slick roads caused a driver to lose control and roll into an embankment. 

Deputies say the driver, Madison Tufts, was heading westbound on Colfax Airport Road when she lost control of the car on a curve and slid off the road.

From there, the car hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof. 

Firefighters with the Colfax Fire Department helped remove both Tufts and a passenger from the car, and they were taken to Whitman County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS