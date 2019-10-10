Driver killed in Liberty Lake crash identified

Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 A truck ended up on top of a roundabout in Liberty Lake.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The man killed in a Liberty Lake crash was identified as 46-year-old Bryan Lee Powell.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Powell died from subtotal amputation of a lower left extremity due to blunt impact. He also suffered from pelvic, rib and T9-10 spine fractures.

Liberty Lake Police said Powell drove his truck on top of a roundabout near Harvest Parkway and Mission around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. He had to be extricated and died shortly after he was taken to the hospital.

In their report, police said speed and alcohol were the cause of the crash. Police also said Powell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

