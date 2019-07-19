Driver injured in semi collision near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Two semis collided near Pasco on Thursday, sending one driver to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to Washington State Patrol, 64-year-old Hoang Tran was driving eastbound on Foster Wells when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His semi struck a box truck stopped in the intersection with Christian Tinajero, 26, and Bracken Bettau, 28, inside.
Tinajero was taken to Kadlec Medical Center with minor injuries. Bettau was also injured, but refused medical attention.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Airplane makes emergency landing near Mineral Ridge
- Teen now murder suspect in West Central death
- Project ID director concerned about non-profit as new homeless shelter moves in next door
- WSU study finds that petting animals chemically reduces stress levels
- 1,000-acre fire shuts down SR 240 north of Richland, SR 24 east of Yakima
- South Perry Street Fair celebrates 20th anniversary