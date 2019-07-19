News

Driver injured in semi collision near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Two semis collided near Pasco on Thursday, sending one driver to the hospital with minor injuries. 

According to Washington State Patrol, 64-year-old Hoang Tran was driving eastbound on Foster Wells when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His semi struck a box truck stopped in the intersection with Christian Tinajero, 26, and Bracken Bettau, 28, inside. 

Tinajero was taken to Kadlec Medical Center with minor injuries. Bettau was also injured, but refused medical attention. 

