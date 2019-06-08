Driver hospitalized in single vehicle crash on US95 in northern Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho - On Friday at 5 p.m., Idaho State police responded to reports of a crash near Jacque's Spur.

A white 1995 Acura Integra was driving northbound on US95 milepost 293, just north of Culdesac, when it crashed.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Kenneth Mickelson of Lapwai, Idaho. Mickelson fell asleep at the wheel, drifting across the southbound lane, stuck a fence becoming airborne, and came to a stop against a boulder. The vehicles airbags deployed, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

EMS transported Mickelson to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

