Driver hospitalized after falling asleep at the wheel

BURBANK, Wash. - A driver who fell asleep at the wheel and rolled her car is in the hospital recovering from injuries.

According to Washington State Patrol, 37-year-old Amanda Russell was driving westbound on State Route 124 near Burbank when she fell asleep.

Her car drifted off the roadway and rolled. Russell was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.



