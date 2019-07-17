Driver hits deer, car catches fire and sparks nearby field

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Photo provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

EDWALL, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers said a field near Edwall sparked fire after a car crashed into a deer on a rural road Tuesday night.

Magers said the car burst into flames after the crash. The flames then spread to the grass nearby.

Lincoln County deputies and fire personnel responded and got the fire out before it caused too much damage.

The driver was not hurt. The deer did not survive the crash.