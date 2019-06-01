Driver fails to yield, crashes into WSP car near Kettle Falls

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

STEVENS CO, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized in a car crash near Kettle Falls on Friday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Annde Hurst was turning left onto Kettle Rd when her Ford F150 collided with a WSP car, which was driving northbound on SR25.

Both Hurst and the driver in the WSP car, 26-year-old Conner Bruchman, were transported to Mount Carmel Hospital to be treated for injuries.

A third car was also hit, but the driver, 19-year-old Travis Thompson, was uninjured and able to drive away from the scene.



