Driver extracted from car in rollover crash just south of Spokane Valley

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 10:36 AM PST

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on on State Route 27, just two miles south of Spokane Valley, early Saturday morning. 

Washington State Patrol said the crash took place around 1 a.m. near mile post 81.5. 

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane Valley firefighters arrived at the scene, where they had to remove a person from the badly-mangled car. 

That person was taken to the hospital. 

A portion of State Route 27 was blocked but has since re-opened. 

WSP said alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

