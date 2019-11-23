Driver extracted from car in rollover crash just south of Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on on State Route 27, just two miles south of Spokane Valley, early Saturday morning.

Washington State Patrol said the crash took place around 1 a.m. near mile post 81.5.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane Valley firefighters arrived at the scene, where they had to remove a person from the badly-mangled car.

0120 am 11/23/19 Extrication response Hwy 27/So. Copper River Rd. @SCFD8 @SpokaneValleyFF @SpokaneValleyFD on scene. 1 pt transported.

Hwy 27 blocked pic.twitter.com/kYrUHS3kq3 — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 23, 2019

That person was taken to the hospital.

A portion of State Route 27 was blocked but has since re-opened.

WSP said alcohol was a factor in the crash.