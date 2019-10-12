Driver escapes rollover crash with minor injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - A driver was taken to the hospital on Friday in a rollover collision on Washington Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 8.
Emergency responders said the crash took place just east of Highway 27, between Valleyford and Freeman.
The driver was taken to Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
This evening @SCFD8 @SpokaneValleyFF Fire/Medics responded to a rollover collision on Washington Rd Easy of Hwy27 between Valleyford & Freeman— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) October 12, 2019
1 patient self extricated & transported to Valley Hospital with minor injuries pic.twitter.com/tLpTAsCcv2
