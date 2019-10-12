News

Driver escapes rollover crash with minor injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. - A driver was taken to the hospital on Friday in a rollover collision on Washington Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 8. 

Emergency responders said the crash took place just east of Highway 27, between Valleyford and Freeman. 

The driver was taken to Valley Hospital with minor injuries. 

 

